West Ham manager David Moyes has indicated that the club do not have anyone imminently lined up as a new signing, but will try to bring in the right players if they can.

The Hammers decided to sell Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this week for a fee of €22.5m, half of the total they paid to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019.

Moyes wants to bring in a striker as he is short of forwards in his squad, but the West Ham manager wants to be deliberate and be careful about the money he spends this month.

The West Ham boss admitted that he has room in his squad to bring in new players this month but stressed that nothing is imminent and the club do not have a new signing lined up.

He is keen to spend more time and try and bring in the right kind of player for the right fee this month.

Moyes said in a press conference when asked about potential incoming transfers: “We’ve now created room to bring players in.

“Are we ready for that? No, not really.

“But we will try and find the right players to bring in.”

Bournemouth forward Josh King is believed to be a target for West Ham in the winter window.