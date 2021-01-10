Fixture: Chelsea vs Morecambe

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to League Two side Morecambe in the FA Cup third round this afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been on a poor run of form in recent weeks and boss Frank Lampard will hope his side can record a morale-boosting win over minnows Morecambe.

Lampard must make do without defenders Reece James and Andreas Christensen, along with midfielder N’Golo Kante, with all three out injured.

The Chelsea boss picks Kepa in goal, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri slot in as full-backs. Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger are the central defensive pairing.

Further up the pitch Lampard opts to select Billy Gilmour and Mason Mount in midfield, while Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi also play. Timo Werner leads the attack.

If the Blues manager needs to shake things up during the game then he has options on the bench to turn to, including Mateo Kovacic and Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea Team vs Morecambe

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Emerson, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes: Caballero, Jorginho, Abraham, Tomori, Kovacic, Giroud, Chilwell, Anjorin