Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen side at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Following victory over Celtic in the Old Firm derby last weekend, Steven Gerrard’s side have a whopping 19-point lead at the top of the table and can grow that by beating Aberdeen today.

Steven Gerrard’s side crushed Aberdeen 4-0 in the last meeting between the two teams, in November, but games at Pittodrie have been tight in recent encounters.

Gerrard is without midfielders Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield for this afternoon’s fixture.

Rangers have Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun provide the centre-back pairing.

In midfield, Gerrard has Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo, while Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi provide support for striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Rangers boss has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Cedric Itten and Filip Helander.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Kamara, Aribo, Davis, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Helander, Patterson, Zungu, Barker, Stewart, Defoe, Itten