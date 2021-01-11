Former Rangers star Mark Hateley wants the Light Blues to be ruthless in defence and not give their opponents any chance to score a goal.

The Scottish Premiership table-toppers took their points tally for the season to 65 with a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

However, the game also saw Steven Gerrard’s side concede a goal for the sixth time in the league this term, with a ten-man Aberdeen finding the back of the net in the second half.

Although Rangers’ defensive record remains solid, having conceded just six goals in 23 games, Ibrox great Hateley feels they should be more ruthless at the back.

The former Rangers striker wants the Gers to dominate their opponents and not give them any chance of scoring, making lives hard for opposition attackers.

“We all want it [clean sheets] right?“, Hateley said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“So that is the ruthlessness where you don’t give anybody a sniff at all.

“You are on top of them, you are grinding them down.

“You want their forwards thinking ‘Oh God! What am I going to do now? How am I going to get through this’.“

Rangers’ goals conceded tally of six is the best in the Scottish Premiership this season, with Celtic’s tally of 15 being the second-best in the league.