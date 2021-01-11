Liverpool are lurking in the background for Lens defender Loic Bade, who is also on AC Milan’s radar for this month’s transfer window.

The young central defender has been a regular for Lens in Ligue 1 since joining from Le Havre in the previous transfer window.

Bade’s performances for the French top flight club have seen him attract the interest of Italian giants AC Milan, who are looking to add to their defensive options this month.

The Serie A outfit have been heavily linked with a move for Strasbourg’s Mohamed Simakan, but have also shortlisted Bade to strengthen their defence.

However, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, AC Milan are not the only side targeting the youngster, with Liverpool also monitoring the player.

The Merseyside-based club are active behind the scenes and are keenly tracking the 20-year-old’s progress at Lens.

Despite their interest in Bade, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a formal approach to try and sign the young centre-back this month.

The defender has a contract with Lens until 2023 and could become highly coveted in the summer if he continues impressing for Lens.