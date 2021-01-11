Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has heaped praise on Light Blues star Ryan Kent for his performance against Aberdeen at the weekend.

Steven Gerrard’s side continued their winning run in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over third-placed Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

While Alfredo Morelos scored a brace for the Gers, starring alongside him in the game was winger Kent, who provided the assist for both goals.

Former Rangers star Rae was heavily impressed with the Englishman’s performance against the Dons and feels he is at the best he has been for a while.

The Scot labelled Kent’s display brilliant, lauding his actions in the game, and went on to express his desire to see the former Liverpool star drive at opponents more.

“I thought wee Kent was brilliant today [ed. Sunday]“, Rae said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“I saw him bursting in, coming short, spinning in behind.

“Absolutely [the best he has been for a while] and he’s got two assists.

“[I want him to] drive at players.“

Kent has scored six goals and provided 11 assists from 32 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season.