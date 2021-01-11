West Ham United have tabled an offer for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, but the bid has been deemed too little by the Serie A giants.

Milik has not been part of Napoli’s plans this season and his contract with the Serie A giants will expire in the summer.

The Poland international is keen to leave Napoli this month after missing out on a move in the summer, but the Serie A side are firm on his asking price despite his contractual situation.

Several clubs are interested in Milik and it has been claimed that West Ham have gone in with a bid for the striker

According to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Hammers have sent in a bid worth €7m to Napoli through an agent, but the offer has been knocked back.

The Serie A giants want €15m to sanction the striker’s departure and remain resolved to get the amount of money they want.

West Ham are in the market for a striker and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to offer such a sum for Milik, who has not played this season and is out of contract in the summer.

Marseille are also talks with Napoli, and negotiations between the two clubs are still ongoing.

Napoli are believed to be prepared to hold on to Milik until the end of the season if their demands are not met.