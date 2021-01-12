Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Liverpool will be well in the race for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano in the summer.

The France international is one of the most coveted young defenders in the world and has been linked with a host of top clubs across Europe.

While several clubs have been credited with an interest in Upamecano, there have been suggestions that Bayern Munich are leading the race to land him from RB Leipzig, with Chelsea battling the German champions.

However, former Bundesliga striker Fjortoft explained that he would not leave Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool out of the race for the 22-year-old.

The Norwegian does not expect Upamecano to move clubs during this transfer window as his release clause of €42m becomes active at the end of the campaign.

“I would not leave out Liverpool [in the race for Upamecano] either“, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“Player [has] got a release clause of €42m [which becomes active at the end of the season].

“Transfer won’t happen this window.

“Most likely after the season.“

Upamecano has made 21 appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig so far this season.