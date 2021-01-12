Leeds United have joined Liverpool in tracking 20-year-old French defender Loic Bade.

Bade is on the books at French side Lens, who snapped him up on a free transfer last summer following the expiry of his deal at Le Havre.

The defender has wasted no time making an impact at his new club, starting 16 times this season, and could soon be in line for another move, on the back of his impressive performances.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are monitoring Bade’s progress in France as they consider a swoop to take him to Anfield.

Bade though could have another option in the Premier League as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Leeds are also alive to his talents.

Rennes and Lyon are also eyeing Bade, while Borussia Monchengladbach and AC Milan are aware of his rapid development.

Bade though is not planning to leave Lens in this month’s transfer window and is happy to stay at the club until at least the summer, when he could assess his next career step.

Lens are in a strong position to dictate his future though as they locked him down on a three-year contract when he joined.