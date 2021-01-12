Tottenham Hotspur have not pushed forward with interest in Christian Eriksen, but Inter remain confident that they will find a new home for the midfielder this month.

Eriksen made the move to the San Siro from Tottenham in the 2020 January transfer window, but has struggled to make an impact in Italy and the club are keen to offload him.

He has been linked with a return to Tottenham and it has been rated as potentially possible, following some degree of contact, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, there has been no progress on the Dane joining Spurs.

Eriksen’s wages, €7.5m per year, are an issue and have put clubs off, but it is claimed that Inter are still confident they can find a solution and offload him.

The Nerazzurri have ruled out letting Eriksen move to another club within Serie A.

Ajax showed interest, but are not prepared to meet Eriksen’s salary demands, but Paris Saint-Germain still remain an option.

The 28-year-old has clocked 13 appearances across all competitions for Inter so far this season, but spanning just 393 minutes on the pitch.

He made over 300 appearances during his time at Tottenham before leaving for Italy to try something new.