Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe is thankful to Whites chief Andrea Radrizzani for transforming the club and taking them to where they are now, while he is keen to see them go a step further by getting back into the Champions League.

Italian businessman Radrizzani became the owner of Leeds in 2017 and took just three years to lead them back to the Premier League, with the help of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Leeds chief also backed Bielsa in the previous transfer window ahead of the top flight campaign, providing funds to sign the likes of Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Raphinha.

The Whites currently occupy a place in mid-table and Elland Road favourite Radebe feels Radrizzani has a major role to play in why the club are where they are now.

Radebe is of the view that Radrizzani has transformed Leeds and is now looking forward to seeing his former employers compete in the Champions League soon.

“I think I’d like to say as well what the chairman has done to the club“, Radebe said on LUTV.

“He has transformed them.

“I mean that is the reason the club are where they are.

“Hopefully, we will soon see them competing in the Champions League.

“Hopefully, fingers-crossed because that’s where they belong.“

With 23 points to their name, Leeds are currently nine points behind fourth-placed Everton, as well as a Champions League qualification spot.