Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has insisted that his side’s rise to the top of the league table with 17 games gone means it cannot be classed as lucky.

A win at Burnley on Tuesday night took Manchester United three points of clear of at the top of the Premier League table.

The Premier League giants are occupying top spot in January for the first time since 2013 and there is a genuine belief amongst some fans that they could cause a major shock by winning the league this season.

There have been suggestions that Manchester United are lucky to be where they are at the moment, but Matic insisted that after 17 games, his side are top because they are a quality team.

However, he stressed that Manchester United cannot rest on their laurels and believes they have to treat each game as the biggest game of their lives as they look to keep their focus until the end of the season.

The midfielder said after Tuesday’s win over Burnley on MUTV: “We have played 17 games and we are top of the table, so that shows something.

“We didn’t play just five or six games, then you can say maybe it’s lucky. After 17 games it’s definitely not lucky and there is quality.

“We can’t relax, we have to concentrate until the end and go game by game.

“It is always in football that the next one is the most important game, the next one is the biggest final.

“We have to think like that.”

Their next game is indeed big as Manchester United travel to Merseyside to take on reigning champions Liverpool on Sunday.