Fixture: Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Brighton to the Etihad Stadium this evening in the Premier League.

Last season’s runners-up head into the league fixture sitting in sixth spot and knowing victory tonight would move them to within a point of second placed Liverpool.

Striker Sergio Aguero is unavailable as he is isolating, while defenders Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are injured.

Boss Pep Guardiola picks Ederson between the sticks, while Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko slot in as full-backs. Ruben Dias and John Stones operate in central defence.

In midfield, Guardiola selects Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan, while Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez also play. Phil Foden is handed a start, as is Bernardo Silva.

Options on the bench are available for Guardiola if he needs to make changes, including Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker.

Manchester City Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (c), Mahrez, Foden, Bernardo

Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Sterling, Jesus, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Harwood-Bellis, Mbete