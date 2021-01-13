Leeds United great Lucas Radebe is in awe of how Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites are extremely fit and admits he would have loved to have plied his trade under the Argentine.

Having gone from mid-table in the Championship to mid-table in the Premier League in less than three years, Leeds are experiencing considerable success under Bielsa.

The style of play the Argentine tactician has implemented at Elland Road has also attracted both Whites fans and football fans in general.

One person extremely pleased with Bielsa’s philosophy is former Leeds star Radebe, who is in awe of the 65-year-old’s approach as a manager.

Expressing his admiration for the Leeds boss and how gets his sides to be very fit, Radebe explained that he would have loved to play under Bielsa and get an insight into how he prepares his team for games.

“I think their approach, it attracts each and every one of us“, Radebe said on LUTV.

“It is so interesting to see how Marcelo will get the players going especially at the rate they are playing at.

“For me, I would have loved, yes, to play under Marcelo because he looks like a brilliant coach and I think he is one of those who are respected by his namesakes, which is amazing.

“For me, he is showing now in the Premier League with his reputation, and he has been absolutely fantastic.

“I would love to be as fit as those boys, that is one of the things that I would love to, I mean, they are like 110 per cent fit.

“It is interesting how he prepares for the game.

“I would have liked to learn more about that, the preparation on the training ground and the preparation, as well, in the changing room with the team talk, which I think has been amazing.“

Leeds currently sit 12th in the table with 23 points, which is only six behind seventh-placed Southampton.