Timothy Fosu-Mensah is looking forward to exciting times with Bayer Leverkusen after leaving Manchester United on a permanent deal.

Manchester United agreed to sell the defender to the Bundesliga club for a fee of €2m as his six-and-a-half-year stint with the Red Devils ended.

The defender decided against accepting another loan move and opted to leave Manchester United after struggling to get into the team this season.

The Dutchman believes he has joined one of the best teams in the Bundesliga and he is looking forward to working with coach and compatriot Peter Bosz.

Fosu-Mensah revealed that extensive talks with the Leverkusen hierarchy convinced him that joining would be the best move for his career and he is looking forward to an exciting future with the German club.

He told the club’s official site: “[This is] a step into a really interesting and very strong league in which Bayer have been one of the best teams for years.

“I am really looking forward to the team and also working with Peter Bosz.

“In the past few days I have spoken a lot with the coach, and conversations with [sporting director] Simon Rolfes and [CEO] Rudi Voller convinced that there are great prospects with Leverkusen.

“Both for me personally and for us as a team. It is going to be really exciting.”

Fosu-Mensah made 30 senior appearances for Manchester United and had loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

He joined the Manchester United academy from Ajax in 2014.