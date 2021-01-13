Manchester City have decided to lower their claims for Eric Garcia as Barcelona battle to sign the defender this month.

Barcelona wanted to sign Garcia during the last transfer window, but Manchester City’s decision to not lower their asking price for the player ended the possibility of the Spaniard moving to the Nou Camp.

The 19-year-old defender has six months left on his contract with Manchester City and he wants to return to his boyhood club Barcelona.

An agreement is already in place between the player and Barcelona over a move in the summer, when he will be available on a free transfer.

But Manchester City want to earn a fee from his departure and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the club have lowered their financial demands for Garcia.

It has been claimed that the Premier League giants are prepared to let the player for a fixed fee of €5m and another €5m in add-ons.

Manchester City are also ready to accept the fixed fee next year in order to help Barcelona, who are struggling financially at the moment.

But the Catalan giants are facing complicated procedure to make a move for Garcia as presidential elections are scheduled for later in the month at the club.

There are protocols in place if Barcelona want to sign Garcia before the presidential election on 24th January.