RB Leipzig could keep hold of Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer at the club until the end of his contract, even though it would mean losing him on a free transfer.

Sabitzer has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal with RB Leipzig and the club have not yet agreed a new contract with him.

He is in demand and has been heavily linked with a host of clubs, including Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

Tottenham could move for Sabitzer this summer, but RB Leipzig may resist all offers for the player despite his contractual situation.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, RB Leipzig could choose to keep the Austria international, as well as Emil Forsberg, at the club until the end of his deal in 2022, even if it means they will lose him on a free transfer.

The Bundesliga club believe that in the changed football landscape they would not be able to achieve a big fee for Sabitzer.

And they would have banked on using the fee to secure a replacement for the midfielder.

They believe if they could only achieve a lower fee for Sabitzer then they would be better served by keeping hold of him to avoid seeing the quality of their midfield options dip.

RB Leipzig’s sporting director Markus Krosche also does not want to break the club’s salary structure by handing the likes of Sabitzer a new deal on higher wages.