Former Leeds United defender Lucas Radebe believes the Whites can realistically finish in the top 10, or even the top eight, of the Premier League this season.

The Elland Road outfit have made a positive start to life back in the Premier League, sitting 12th in the table with 23 points from 17 games so far.

Many clubs look to avoid relegation in their first season in the top flight after promotion, but Leeds great Radebe feels the attitude of Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites stars depicts that of a side fighting for a top five finish.

While the former South Africa star is aware that finishing in the top five is a difficult task, he is positive that Leeds can finish in the top 10, or even the top eight, this season.

However, Radebe went on to stress the need for the Yorkshire side to be consistent in getting results and ensure that they do not leak goals if they are to finish in the top half of the table.

“[With] the attitude of those players and the manager, obviously, they want to finish possibly top five, which is going to be hard“, Radebe said on LUTV.

“We’ve seen that in the Premier League if you don’t defend better you can be far off.

“But realistically, I think we can finish in the top 10, possibly in the top eight if we really become consistent in getting results and in making sure that we don’t concede as much, especially at home, which I think will benefit us a lot.“

Having won seven and drawn two of their 17 games so far, Leeds have 23 points on the board and are only six behind seventh-placed Southampton.