Arsenal and Leeds United target Riqui Puig has insisted that he is happy at Barcelona despite the lack of playing time and is not prepared to give up at the Camp Nou.

There have been claims that the 21-year-old midfielder has fallen out with Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman recently, although the Dutchman has refuted them.

Puig has also been linked with a move away from the Blaugrana during the ongoing transfer window, with Arsenal and Leeds credited with an interest in him.

However, despite the speculation, the Spanish midfielder has insisted that he has nothing to complain about and remains happy at Barcelona.

Puig went on to explain that he is not prepared to give up at Barcelona, declaring that he would never throw in the towel at the Camp Nou.

“I have never lost my smile“, Puig told Spanish broadcaster Movistar.

“I’m a pretty happy kid.

“Even though I don’t play much, things are going well: I have my family, my health.

“I can’t complain about anything.

“If Ronald gives me minutes I will be grateful and I will take advantage of it, and if not I will keep working.

“Throwing in the towel? I’d never do that.

“After so many years at the club, and the journey of reaching the first team, I am never going to throw in the towel.“

Puig has made seven appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season, clocking a total of 124 minutes of playing time, and it remains to be seen if bids will be put in for him before the transfer window shuts.