Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed that livewire Ezgjan Alioski shakes the dugout so it looks like it is going to break as a ritual at every match, which annoys the security at away games.

Alioski’s bustling runs on the left-flank have caught the eye of Leeds faithful this season as Marcelo Bielsa has banked on him to occupy the left-back position whenever Stuart Dallas is deployed elsewhere.

The north Macedonian’s team-mate Bamford provided a behind the scenes account of what he is actually like on a day-to-day basis at Elland Road.

Bamford revealed that before every game, if Alioski is in the dugout, he shakes it so it looks like it is going to break as a ritual and the security at away games always shout at him to stop doing it.

The 28-year-old is as energetic off the field as he is on it, according to Bamford, with the hitman admitting he is at a loss for words to aptly describe what Alioski is like.

“He is always talking, he is just annoying”, Bamford said on the official Leeds United podcast.

“If you weren’t his team-mate, he’d do your head in.

“I’m sure there was a meme when he was just sat in the pool making a high-pitched noise.

“He does that all the time.

“He’s got like a ritual every game, home or away, when he’s in the dugout he shakes it so it looks like it’s going to break.

“Every time the security at an away game shout at him and say ‘stop doing that’.

Alioski has started for Leeds in their last ten Premier League games on the trot and is expected to again be in the eleven when Leeds host Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend.