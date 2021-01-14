Barcelona’s presidential candidates are likely to give their consent to the club’s attempts to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia this month.

The 19-year-old centre-back has six months left on his contract and has been keen to leave Manchester City and return to Barcelona since last summer.

Barcelona have an agreement in place with the player over a move in the summer on a free transfer but the club are trying to do a deal this month.

Manchester City have reportedly agreed to water down their demands to facilitate the move in the ongoing transfer window but the Barcelona presidential election has complicated matters.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Barcelona’s acting president, Carles Tusquets, will meet the three presidential candidates soon to discuss the Garcia deal.

Tusquets will hold talks with Victor Font, Toni Freixa and Joan Laporta to discuss the possibility of signing Garcia.

The three rivals will have to give their consent before Barcelona can make a formal move for the teenage defender.

And it has been claimed that all three are expected give their nod to bring the La Masia graduate back to Barcelona this month.

Manchester City are believed to be ready to accept an offer of €5m as an initial fee and another €5m in add-ons for the departure of Garcia this month.