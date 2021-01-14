Talk of Jorge Mendes trying to find a new club for Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is wide of the mark, according to The Athletic.

Nuno has been gradually garnering admirers across the board with his work at Wolves over the years and he is considered by many to be one of the best young managers in England.

His time at Wolves has seen them achieve promotion to the Premier League and firmly establish themselves as one of the clubs in the top half of the standings.

There are claims that Nuno is now looking for a step up from Wolves to manage a bigger club as part of his plans for the future.

And his agent, Mendes, has been claimed to be actively trying to find a new club for his client in the Premier League or in Europe.

But those suggestions have been rubbished and no such pursuit is under way from Nuno or his agent.

The Portuguese is happy at Wolves and is not planning to leave the club at this moment in time.

He was linked with the Arsenal job when Arsene Wenger left in 2018 and his name was floated again before the Gunners hired Mikel Arteta in 2019.