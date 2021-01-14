Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill is confident that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke will add a different dimension to his squad for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old winger has joined the Championship outfit on loan from Tottenham for the rest of the season in a bid to clock minutes.

Clarke did not enjoy significant game time under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham in the ongoing campaign and Spurs decided to loan him out in order to further his development.

The winger has the experience of playing in the Championship with his boyhood club Leeds and he also had a loan spell at Queens Park Rangers in the latter half of last season as well.

Clarke’s experience of playing in the Championship will come in handy for O’Neill, who is looking forward to working with the Spurs loanee.

He believes the winger’s inclusion will only add something different to his squad and give him more options for the second half of the season.

The Stoke boss told the club’s official site: “Jack is an exciting young wide player who will bring an added dimension to our resources for the remainder of the season.”

Tottenham will hope Clarke gets enough opportunities to shine at Stoke before he returns to the club at the end of the campaign.