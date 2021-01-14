Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Derby County starlet Kaide Gordon, who is set to depart Pride Park over the next two weeks, according to Sky Sports (20:34).

Gordon, just 16 years old, has excited scouts at Premier League clubs due to his potential, while Derby boss Wayne Rooney is also a big admirer.

Rooney gave Gordon his Championship debut in Derby’s 4-0 victory over Birmingham City in December in a sign of how highly regarded he is at the club.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on the teenager and are monitoring his situation closely.

He is expected to leave Derby at some point over the next two weeks, but the Rams have already turned down offers of around the £1m figure for him.

They are claimed to rate Gordon at over £2m.

Derby will also be looking for a sell-on clause as they are sure he will go on to enjoy a successful career at the top of the game.

Gordon has been capped by England at Under-16 level.