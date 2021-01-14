Ethan Laird has insisted that he wants to bring Manchester United’s winning mentality and excitement with his football to the MK Dons team in the second half of the season.

The 19-year-old right-back embarked on his first move away from Manchester United this month when he joined MK Dons on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Laird is rated highly at Manchester United and the club are keen to see him get a regular run of games in senior football to further aid his development.

The defender is proud of his Manchester United background and stressed he has arrived at MK Dons with the club’s winning mentality and the DNA of a player who has come through their system.

“Being a Manchester United player, you’re built with a winning mentality and now it’s an opportunity to for me to implement that in a professional environment”, the full-back told iFollow MK Dons.

“We as Man United players have that winning DNA so hopefully it will be easy for me to get adjusted, but that’s why I’m here – to gain that experience.”

Laird further stressed that he wants to bring excitement and unpredictability with his football, despite wanting to improve as a defender and is keen to see everyone on the edge of their seats when he is on the ball.

“I want to bring excitement.

“I want to be that player where, when I get the ball, people are wondering what I’m going to do next.

“I need to focus on my defending but hopefully when I get the ball, there can be fireworks! I have the licence to do that here.”

Laird made his debut for MK Dons in their FA Cup clash against Burnley last weekend.