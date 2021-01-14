Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is down the pecking order of targets for Middlesbrough in the ongoing transfer window, according to Teesside Live.

Bolasie is not in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans at Everton and is in the final few months of his contract with the Merseyside club.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock wanted to sign him on loan last summer, but a deal did not happen despite negotiations going into the final day of the transfer window.

Bolasie is looking to escape Everton this month and he has again been linked with a move to Middlesbrough in the ongoing transfer window.

But it has been claimed that the 31-year-old name’s features some down the pecking order of targets for Boro.

Middlesbrough are interested in bringing in a wide man but the club are considering other options at the moment.

Bolasie remains on their radar but they are only likely to move for him if they miss out on other targets.

There is a healthy respect between the winger and Warnock and a potential move for Bolasie to Middlesbrough has not been ruled out completely.

But for the moment the club would prefer to sign other players over the Everton outcast.