Liverpool great Dietmar Hamann has expressed concern over what he sees as comments by former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg indicating Manchester United received favourable decisions during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been vocal recently about his belief that Manchester United tend to get more penalties, suggesting that there is a bias towards the Red Devils.

Klopp’s comments have sparked debate and former top flight referee Clattenburg has waded into the issue, criticising the Liverpool manager for pressurising referees.

Addressing Klopp’s accusations, Clattenburg also wrote in his Daily Mail column: “He [Klopp] is wrong to suggest there is an aura around United that sees them given favourable decisions.“

“There used to be when Fergie was there, but that has eased massively since he left.“

With Clattenburg criticising Klopp, Anfield great Hamann believes the former top flight referee has openly admitted to a bias towards Manchester United during Ferguson’s time at the club.

The former Germany midfielder took to social media to express his concern about Clattenburg, who used to officiate matches during Ferguson’s era, in his view admitting to the Red Devils being favoured.

“Pretty disturbing to hear that from someone who refereed during Ferguson’s reign, admitting there used to be bias towards Man United“, Hamann wrote on Twitter.

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to lock horns in a top of the table clash at Anfield on Sunday, with Paul Tierney officiating the game.