Inter are looking to snap up Donny van de Beek on loan, but Manchester United want to keep hold of the summer arrival.

The Premier League giants splashed out €40m last summer to sign the 23-year-old Dutch midfielder from Ajax but his time at the club has been frustrating thus far.

Van de Beek has made just two Premier League starts and has continued to struggle to get his name into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting eleven.

His struggles in England have prompted interest from Inter, who want him on loan.

The Serie A giants have even held initial talks with Van de Beek’s entourage, but according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Manchester United are not keen on loaning him out.

The Premier League giants do not want to lose the midfielder in the middle of the season and are opposed to loaning him to Inter.

Solskjaer wants to keep Van de Beek as part of his squad as he looks to have more options in the second half of the season.

The Manchester United manager has so far played down the Dutchman’s limited use and believes he will become more important as he adapts.

Van de Beek has also chosen to remain patient for more opportunities despite a difficult first half of the season.