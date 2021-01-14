Tottenham Hotspur are not desperate to bring Real Madrid defender Eder Militao through the door in this month’s transfer window, according to football.london.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been strongly linked with a swoop to land the Brazilian centre-back to bolster their defensive options this month.

However, Spurs are not set to move for Militao and are not desperate to sign him.

Tottenham are carrying a large squad and are packed with foreign players to the extent they cannot register them all in the Europa League.

Paulo Gazzaniga, Joe Rodon and Gedson Fernandes have not been registered for Tottenham’s Europa League squad.

Militao is struggling for game time at Real Madrid and has made just two appearances for the Spanish giants in La Liga this season.

He could be tempted by the prospect of playing for Mourinho at Tottenham, but the Premier League side are not set to make a move.

It remains to be seen if Spurs can offload enough fringe players this month to bring about a change in stance and allow signings to be made.