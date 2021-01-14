Tottenham Hotspur have had 19-year-old LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo scouted, but are not intending to sign him this month.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for the American defender with suggestions that a £4.5m deal is in the works to take him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, according to football.london, Tottenham are not set to sign Araujo this month.

The Premier League giants have scouted the teenage right-back, but do not view him as a signing for this month and are monitoring him with a view to future transfer windows.

Araujo has impressed at LA Galaxy and won his first senior cap for the United States in December.

He endured a disappointing campaign with LA Galaxy in the 2020 MLS season, with his side not qualifying for the playoffs.

Araujo’s stock is climbing though and it remains to be seen if Spurs might make a move for him if another club try to snap him up this month.

The defender has made a total of 37 senior team appearances for LA Galaxy so far.