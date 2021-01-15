Former top flight star Alan McInally has suggested that Liverpool should consider AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli as an option to bolster their defensive options this month.

The Premier League champions are short of options in the centre-back department, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip sidelined with injuries.

Liverpool have been forced to use Fabinho and Jordan Henderson as makeshift centre-halves, while also deploying the inexperienced Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips in defence in some games.

The Reds have been linked with a host of defenders during the ongoing transfer window, but former top flight star McInally thinks they should consider AC Milan’s Romagnoli.

The Scot is aware of the quality of the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar, but suggested that Liverpool should look at Romagnoli, who he feels has been brilliant for AC Milan this term.

Asked to name a defender that he thinks Liverpool should look at, McInally told Footy Accumulators: “The boy Alessio Romagnoli, who is only 25 [turned 26 this week; ed.], he has been absolutely brilliant.

“I was writing down a few of the names, I know Koulibaly from Napoli, etc but the boy Skirniar at Inter Milan has done well.

“But this boy Romagnoli, AC Milan, 25, been really good, go watch him, he is excellent.“

McInally also understands that the winter transfer window is a tricky one to navigate but believes there are options available for Jurgen Klopp, with Romagnoli being one of them.

“It is a difficult position for him [Klopp] to be in but there are certainly players“, the former Aston Villa man added.

“I’m going to throw Romagnoli in from AC Milan, I think he has been absolutely fantastic.“

Despite being short at the back, there have been suggestions that Liverpool will not add to their defensive options during the winter transfer window.