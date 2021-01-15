Sheffield Wednesday new boy Andre Green has insisted that the Owls do not belong near the bottom of the Championship table and should be amongst the clubs fighting for promotion.

The Owls are currently 21st in the league standings, just four points ahead of basement dwellers Wycombe Wanderers, and are barely above the drop zone on goal difference.

Sheffield Wednesday have completed their first piece of business in the winter transfer window as they snapped up free agent Green on Thursday, bolstering their attacking options for the second part of the campaign, as they look to ensure their survival in the league.

And Green insists the Yorkshire outfit do not belong towards the bottom end, but rather should be amongst the clubs vying for promotion to the top flight.

The former Aston Villa star sees a lot of parallels between his current club and the Premier League outfit and stressed the aim for him and the club is to stay afloat in Championship this season and challenge for promotion next term.

“It’s been a difficult time for me because football is all I’ve known but I wasn’t going to go anywhere where it didn’t feel right and this club just does”, Green told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.

“I’m only 22 but I was at Villa for 15 years and I wanted the next step to be the right one.

“Villa is a big football club and Sheffield Wednesday is a big football club, I see a lot of parallels between the two.

“Everybody knows Villa and everybody knows Wednesday.

“People say this club is a sleeping giant and they said the same about Villa in the Championship.

“When I look at the table now it looks upside down.

“Sheffield Wednesday do not belong down there; we all know what has happened but now we need to get out of trouble and next season challenge around the playoff area.”

Sheffield Wednesday are still without a man at the helm following the dismissals of Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, with the club taking their time to ensure they bring in the right man for the job to take them back to the heights where they think they belong.