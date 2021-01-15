Fenerbahce are prepared to wait until the end of the ongoing transfer window to sign Mesut Ozil, as he explores terminating his contract at Arsenal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have frozen Mesut Ozil out of the first team this season and he is not being considered for selection by boss Mikel Arteta.

Ozil has been insistent that he intends to stay until the end of his deal, but Fenerbahce believe he could move to Turkey this month.

He has an agreement in place to join Fenerbahce, but it would require him to mutually terminate his contract with Arsenal.

The German has yet to find an agreement with Arsenal to end his deal, but Fenerbahce are willing to wait.

The Turkish giants would ideally like Ozil to join the club as soon as possible, but they are ready to wait until the end of the month to get the deal over the line.

Arsenal would like to offload Ozil to remove his salary from their wage bill.