Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has the potential to be like Kevin De Bruyne, but he is already a star for the Citizens, former top flight star Alan McInally has insisted.

Foden scored the only goal for Pep Guardiola’s side as they took their Premier League points tally to 32 with a victory over Brighton on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old midfielder is in fine form for Manchester City currently, having contributed four goals in their last four games across all competitions.

Ex-Aston Villa man McInally is of the view that Foden has the ability to reach Citizens star De Bruyne’s level or become a regular 20-goal midfielder, which he feels England have lacked since Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

However, McInally believes the Englishman is already performing at a high level for Manchester City and managing the pressure being applied on him well.

“Forget about the potential, I think he is there, I think he is there now“, McInally said on Footy Accumulators.

“There is only potential for Phil Foden to become Kevin De Bruyne or a 20-goal midfield player.

“How many 20-goal midfield players have England had? Right away you say Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard.

“Honestly that was a different generation ago, you haven’t had one since then and Phil is absolutely on that trajectory where he could easily get 20 goals.

“But you are putting a lot of weight on his shoulders there, but so far for me, I think he carries it brilliantly.

“Everybody is expecting ‘Well, he is the next David Silva’, no he is not.

“He is the player right now, Phil Foden, that Manchester City rely on to get you a goal because at the moment in time you’ve got no number 9, [Raheem] Sterling is not doing it and [Riyad] Mahrez is not doing it.

“So if midfield players are not scoring goals, City ain’t winning a game, that is how good Phil Foden has been.“

Foden has scored eight goals and provided five assists from 22 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this season.