Salford City are on the verge of signing Leeds United midfield talent Robbie Gotts on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to the Sun.

Gotts spent the first half of the season on loan at League One outfit Swindon Town, where he made 12 appearances and scored his first senior goal in the EFL Trophy.

He was expected to spend the season at Lincoln, but his loan deal has been cut short and he will be on the move again.

Leeds have been keen to send him out on loan again as Marcelo Bielsa looks for him to continue to clock minutes at senior level.

It has been claimed that Salford City are set to be his new home.

The League Two side are in the market for a midfielder and they are poised to snap up Gotts on loan until the end of the season.

Salford are currently fifth in League Two and are in the race to be promoted to League One this season.

Manager Richie Wellens will hope that once the deal is pushed over the line Gotts will bolster their promotion hopes in the coming months.