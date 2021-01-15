Leeds United remain interested in Fiorentina midfielder Erick Pulgar, but have yet to progress that interest into an offer.

The Yorkshire giants have been rated as unlikely to make any signings this month, but the club did miss out on signing a midfielder during the last transfer window as a swoop for Michael Cuisance collapsed.

Marcelo Bielsa is said to be happy with his squad and Leeds are fine tuning their transfer plans for the summer, but it seems that might change.

Leeds have been linked with Fiorentina’s 27-year-old Chilean midfielder Pulgar and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, remain keen.

However, no proposal has yet reached Fiorentina for Pulgar.

Leeds are still assessing their options and are still make a formal bid with the Serie A giants for the Chile international.

It is still unknown whether Leeds are prepared to invest in their squad in the winter window because of reduced revenues due to the ongoing global situation.

Fiorentina signed Pulgar from Bologna in 2019 and he has appeared 54 times for the Serie A giants thus far.

He has more than two years left to run in his contract with the Italian club.