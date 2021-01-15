Liverpool will not win the Premier League this season if they do not sign an experienced centre-back during the ongoing transfer window, feels former top flight star Alan McInally.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have an injury crisis in the defensive department, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined with long-term injuries.

With Joel Matip also facing injury concerns, Liverpool have been forced to use Fabinho as a makeshift centre-back, while also handing youngsters Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips chances in the team.

The Reds also deployed captain Jordan Henderson in defence in their 1-0 defeat to Southampton and former top flight star McInally has insisted that they cannot do that throughout the season.

McInally is convinced that Liverpool will not retain their Premier League title this season if they do not sign an experienced centre-back during the ongoing transfer window.

“Liverpool, without Van Dijk, will struggle, they won’t win the Champions League and they will struggle to retain the league title“, McInally said on Footy Accumulators’ The Group Chat show.

“If he [Klopp] doesn’t bring in a centre-half or a good defender, they could play in a three or a two, Liverpool won’t win the league, that’s it for me.

“You cannot rely on Jordan Henderson, as much as I love Jordan Henderson, it is not his position.

“It was like [Manchester City’s Gabriel] Jesus playing on the left-hand side the other night against Brighton, not his position.

“Fish out of water. No good.

“They need to bring in a bonafide [centre-back], with experience by the way.“

With Matip yet to full recover from his injury, Liverpool look set to host table-toppers Manchester United without a fit senior centre-back in the side.