Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he is hoping Barcelona target Eric Garcia will not leave the club in the ongoing transfer window, but admits he is unsure about the player’s immediate future.

Garcia has been heavily linked with returning to his childhood club Barcelona from the last transfer window onwards and it has been claimed in Spain they are moving towards signing him this month.

The 20-year-old has refused to extend his contract at the Etihad and could leave Manchester in the current window for a transfer fee or leave next summer on a free transfer.

However, Guardiola revealed he is hoping Garcia will not part ways with Manchester City this month, but admitted he is unsure about his immediate future at present.

Asked about a potential January exit for Garcia, Guardiola told a press conference: “I hope not, but maybe in Barcelona they know more than me.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but maybe it will.

“I can’t say more.”

Looking ahead to his team’s upcoming Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, Guardiola stressed Manchester City need to be patient and find their rhythm as the Eagles have been diligent at the back.

“A team like Palace knows exactly what they have to do.

“We have to be patient, find our rhythm.

“They defend so well.

“We saw that against Arsenal.

“They were able to control much of the game.

“It was tough in recent seasons when we lost and drew.”

Garcia is available for selection against Crystal Palace on Sunday following a lengthy spell on the sidelines owing to injury and illness.