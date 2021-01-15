Steven Gerrard has revealed that Rangers are exploring various options to sign Scott Wright from Aberdeen in the ongoing transfer window.

Wright is in the final months of his contract at Aberdeen and Rangers have been in contact with the Dons to sign the winger.

Gerrard claimed that Rangers are close to working out a pre-contractual agreement with the player to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

But the Rangers manager insisted that the club are also considering options to bring Wright to Ibrox in the ongoing transfer window.

Rangers are floating possibility of sending a player to Aberdeen as part of a deal to sign Wright or seeing if the agreement for Ross McCrorie to join the Dons can be used.

Gerrard indicated though that he is prepared to wait until the summer if needed.

The Rangers manager said in a press conference: “The money men will talk and I’m sure in the conversations they will have everything on the table in terms of possibilities to try to get this done in the coming weeks.

“There are different options.

“There’s a possibility of one of our players going the other way.

“There is a possibility of cash upfront and I don’t know where the Ross McCrorie deal lies in terms of what needs to be done and what doesn’t.

“But I’m sure that’s another possibility as well.

“If a deal can be done in the short term, great. If not, we may have to wait for the summer.

“But we are extremely close in terms of having it done for the summer.”

Wright is keen on the move and has been tipped to succeed at Rangers if he joins the club.