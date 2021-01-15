Leeds United forward Rodrigo has lauded the competitive nature of Premier League football and revealed he is happy with life in Yorkshire.

The Spaniard arrived at Elland Road from La Liga outfit Valencia during the last transfer window and has been playing in a number 10 role under boss Marcelo Bielsa, providing creativity up front while also chipping in with three Premier League goals in 15 outings.

In addition to playing top flight football in both Spain and England, Rodrigo was on the books at Primeira Liga giants Benfica, lifting the league title in the 2013/14 season.

But the 29-year-old insists out of all three leagues he has so far played in during his career, the Premier League is the most competitive as every game is a challenge with all the teams capable of holding their own.

Rodrigo added that he decided to join Leeds to test his mettle in the English top flight and is enjoying his football at present.

Asked how top flight football in Spain and Portugal compares with the Premier League, Rodrigo told LUTV: “They are different kinds of football.

“I have been lucky to play in different places.

“In Portugal I was lucky to play at a very big club.

“Maybe the league [in Portugal], if you compare with the Premier League and La Liga is not on the same level.

“But I was lucky to play at Benfica, which is a huge club there, playing in big competitions like the Champions League with them.

“Playing in two finals of the Europa League, winning trophies there.

“And afterwards I moved to Valencia that is a very big club in Spain, [gained] experience playing in a big league also and lived really good moments there.

“In Valencia winning a trophy, [after a] long time with the club not winning anything.

“And now I am here, I think when I decided to come here, I felt I needed a new challenge.

“Of course, coming to the Premier League excited me a lot because we can say it is the most competitive league in the world.

“Every game is a challenge.

“Every team are hard to stop from winning and I feel really happy to be here now, in this moment.”

The Spaniard has started for Leeds in their last six league outings and is expected to again pull the strings in attack when the Whites host Brighton at the weekend.