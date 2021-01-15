West Ham manager David Moyes is looking forward to working with the Hammers’ 18-year-old striker Ademipo Odubeko and has big hopes for the teenager.

The Irishman came on as a late substitute for Michail Antonio in the Irons’ FA Cup tie against Stockport County to make his senior debut for the club this week.

With Antonio the only senior centre-forward available, there have been suggestions that West Ham are willing to hand Odubeko more chances in the team.

Expressing his thoughts on the teenager, Hammers boss Moyes explained that he is looking forward to working with the striker and has big hopes for him.

Moyes also pointed out how Odubeko had to spend three months on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury, before revealing that he will use the youngster when needed.

“I think he’s somebody we’re looking forward to working with, but he pulled his hamstring four months ago and has been out for three months“, Moyes told a press conference.

“He’s a young player we have big hopes for.

“With Mipo, he’s just back from a long-term hamstring injury, but we like him a lot and will try and bring him along at the right time and when we need him.“

Having made his senior debut for West Ham this week, Odubeko will be now looking to add more to the tally and provide genuine competition for Antonio.