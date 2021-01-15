West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is on the same level as Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, former top flight star Alan McInally feels.

Rice has been the hub in David Moyes’ West Ham side, helping them to the 10th place in the league and also captaining the side in the absence of Mark Noble.

As he continues to impress for the Hammers, the 22-year-old has been linked with a return to Chelsea, who he left in 2013, while also being associated with a switch to Manchester United.

Former Aston Villa striker McInally is a huge admirer of Rice and is of the view that the England international is on the same level as PSG’s Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland in terms of talent.

The Scot is aware that some find his view exaggerated, but he feels Rice will only get better if he plays for a better side than West Ham and insisted that the player is yet to reach his best.

“I throw the names that in terms of who are the biggest young stars at the moment“, McInally told Footy Accumulators.

“Mbappe, Haaland and I throw Declan Rice in there because I think he is in that level, he genuinely is in that level.

“People will think ‘Well, that’s a bit much Al, you are going a bit over the top there, he is only at West Ham and he is only playing in the West Ham team’.

“I’m saying if he was to play in a better team, I think he gets better, I genuinely do.

“I don’t think we have seen the best of Declan Rice yet.“

With Chelsea and Manchester United said to be interested in Rice, it remains to be seen if West Ham will be able to keep hold of him beyond this season.