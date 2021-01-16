Former Celtic striker John Hartson has questioned the Bhoys’ decision to sign Albian Ajeti from West Ham United in the summer and believes they should have snapped up Ivan Toney.

The Scottish champions were linked with a move to land Toney from Peterborough United as they looked to bolster their attacking options.

However, they opted to splash the cash on former Basel star Ajeti, paying West Ham £5m to take the Switzerland international north of the border.

He has struggled to make an impact though as Celtic’s season has imploded and Hartson is baffled as to why the club signed him and not Toney, who has since excelled at Brentford.

“I don’t think the recruitment has been great”, Hartson said on the Celtic Ten10 Podcast.

“Is Ajeti good enough? I know he’s showed little glimpses, but I think he made four appearances for West Ham in like 16 months and we go and pay £5m for him.

“What happened to Toney? The boy Toney at Brentford in the Championship he’s on 15 goals out of 15 games.

“I don’t know why we just didn’t get him. At least we’d be going to get someone who was proven.”

Toney has handled the step up from League One to the Championship with ease and has netted 16 times in the English second tier so far, as well as providing four assists.

Ajeti has found the back of the net on five occasions in 13 Scottish Premiership outings and has not scored since September.