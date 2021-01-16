Fixture: Fulham vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad that will take to the pitch at Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in the west London derby this evening.

A poor run of form in the league has seen Chelsea drop down to tenth in the league table and Lampard is desperate to see his side get back on track this season.

The Chelsea manager has gone with the back four of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell, with Edouard Mendy between the goals.

With N’Golo Kante suspended, Jorginho gets a chance to start a Premier League game and he will have Mateo Kovacic alongside him, with Mason Mount pulling the creative strings from midfield.

Olivier Giroud has got an opportunity to start up front, with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech supporting him from either flank.

Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham are some of the attacking options Lampard has on the bench today against Fulham.

Chelsea Team vs Fulham

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Pulisic, Giroud, Ziyech

Substitutes: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Abraham