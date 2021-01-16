Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has conceded that Brighton made it hard for his side to create chances with their solid defending, after the Whites went down 1-0 at Elland Road.

Neal Maupay scored in the 17th minute to give Brighton an early lead at Elland Road and they managed to hold on to their advantage to earn a 1-0 win over the Whites.

Leeds pushed hard but Brighton were solid at the back and limited Marcelo Bielsa’s free-flowing side to only a few limited opportunities and some half chances.

Harrison admitted that Brighton defended well and Leeds did find it hard to get through their defence and break them down with their football.

He stressed that with his side’s attacking style they normally break down teams and Harrison insisted that he believed that the goal would come, but Brighton made it as hard as possible for his team.

The winger told Sky Sports after the match: “They defended really well and made it difficult for us to play our usual game.

“They had a very compact defence and we struggled to break them down.

“Our style is attacking and creating chances but we struggled to do that today.

“We have to review it and get ready for next week.

“I always had the feeling something would come but unfortunately it didn’t for us.

“I don’t think we deserved the defeat today but sometimes you have to make the most of these games and we didn’t.”

Leeds will look to end their three-game losing streak when they travel to Newcastle United on Tuesday 26th January.