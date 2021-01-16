Celtic legend John Hartson believes the Bhoys have a golden opportunity to recruit six or seven talented international players in the summer, but must change the way they regularly go about their transfer business.

With Celtic 20 points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table thoughts amongst Bhoys fans are already turning towards next season and what will be needed to reclaim the title.

Hartson feels that Celtic need to make a large number of additions, but with Euro 2020 in the summer have a superb chance to scout a number of talented players from across the continent at the same time.

However, he feels that they must change their habit of making signings late in the window or they will miss out on top talents.

“You’ve got the Euros [coming] so you get your scouting system ready, take four or five of your scouts over to the Euros, all over Europe this summer”, Hartson said on the Celtic Ten10 Podcast.

“The scouts won’t have to go a million miles, get the recruitment right, speak to whoever is liaising with the hierarchy in terms of the finances and talking to other agents.

“There’s a big opportunity to go and nab six or seven good young players from the Euros, from different international countries. What an opportunity.

“If you do your work late in the window, as Celtic normally do, then you’re going to miss out as all the other teams will be nabbing these players all around Europe”, the former Bhoys hitman added.

It remains to be seen what budget Celtic will be operating with over the summer and whether they might bolster it with player sales.