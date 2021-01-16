Chelsea are planning to keep Emerson Palmieri beyond the end of the winter window unless they receive a sizable offer for the defender, according to The Athletic.

The Italy international is frustrated at a lack of game time at Chelsea this season and wants to play more football.

A number of Italian clubs are interested in the former Roma player and he is keen on a move back to his homeland.

But it has been claimed that Chelsea do not want to sell the player in the ongoing transfer window

Emerson is the back-up to Ben Chilwell in Frank Lampard’s squad and the club are not interested in letting him go this month unless they receive a sizable offer.

Lampard does not want to weaken his squad in the middle of the season as his side chase a top-four spot in the ongoing campaign.

The player is keen to play more and would consider an offer to leave Chelsea but for the moment the club are not interested in letting him leave.

Emerson has made just nine appearances for Chelsea this season and will enter the final year of his contract in the summer, at which point he could be more likely to return to Serie A.