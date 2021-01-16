Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has insisted that Manchester United are a better team when Paul Pogba plays at his best for them.

Following a poor start to his season, Pogba has been getting into his stride in recent weeks and he scored the only goal of the game against Burnley on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman has often been dropped for big games this season, but is expected to feature in the starting eleven when Manchester United travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday.

Whelan understands the criticism Pogba has attracted at Manchester United but insists that he remains a wonderful player.

The former Red believes the midfielder is linking up brilliantly with Bruno Fernandes and has conceded that Liverpool will not want to see the two pulling strings on Sunday at Anfield.

He believes when Pogba is at his best Manchester United are definitely a better side.

Whelan said on LFC TV: “He gets an awful lot of stick and he has gone through an awfully bad time with the way he has been playing.

“But Pogba is an extremely good player when he is on form, and of late some of the things he has been doing with link-up play with Fernandes has been tremendous.

“It is not what Liverpool want at this point of time, Pogba and Fernandes at the top of their game, but they are and they are going to be a huge threat.

“I think what they also offer is that they get the balls quickly into [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford and the speed of them up front.

“Fernandes and Pogba are pulling the strings for me at the moment and they are setting all the fellows up front.

“Pogba makes them a much better team when he plays well.”

Pogba has made ten starts in the league this season but did make the starting eleven in the last three league games for Manchester United.