Leeds United defender Stuart Dallas has admitted that internally the side have their own target for where they want to finish in the Premier League this season, but is sure whatever happens the campaign will be a roller coaster.

The Whites are embroiled in their first Premier League campaign for 16 years and their performances in the top flight have been praised, with attacking football and a desire to dominate games taking centre stage no matter who the opposition.

Leeds have been tipped to steer well away from relegation trouble in the Premier League, but it is unclear just how high the Whites are aiming.

Dallas, who admits that watching Leeds will be a roller coaster experience due to the fact that their approach never changes, revealed that the side do have an internal target for where they want to be this season, but are aware survival is the name of the game.

“You can expect a roller coaster. There will be matches we win and matches we do not win. It’s natural”, Dallas told TV2.

“But what we have shown since the start of the season is that we go out to win every game. It does not matter who we play.

“Internally, we have our own expectations, but I think it’s about keeping our place [in the league] this season and then trying to improve the process we are doing.

“We believe in it, we are on a journey and hopefully we can continue to improve.

“It’s a learning curve for us”, Dallas stressed, “we learn new things every week and we meet the best players and some of the best teams in the world.

“It is important that we continue to believe in what we do, continue to work hard and just take one fight at a time.”

Leeds are set to play host to Brighton this afternoon at Elland Road and will be looking to return to winning ways after back to back losses, at Tottenham Hotspur and Crawley Town, respectively.