Fixture: Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to welcome Graham Potter’s Brighton side to Elland Road this afternoon in the Premier League.

The Whites head into the match desperate to return to winning ways following a 3-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur followed by a shock 3-0 FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two outfit Crawley Town.

Marcelo Bielsa will want his men to return to winning ways today, but must make do without Kalvin Phillips, who is suspended. Illan Meslier is also absent.

Bielsa slots Kiko Casilla in between the sticks, while Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski provide the full-back pairing. In central defence, Liam Cooper partners Luke Ayling.

In midfield, Bielsa picks Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Klich, while Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Rodrigo support lone striker Patrick Bamford.

If the Leeds boss wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Diego Llorente and Helder Costa.

Leeds United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Casilla, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Bamford

Substitutes: Caprile, Jenkins, Davis, Llorente, Shackleton, Costa, Roberts, Hernandez, Poveda